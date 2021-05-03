Monday, 3 May 2021

Plenty of furry kittens and cats needing new homes in Mid Canterbury

    ashburton.png

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Mid Canterbury

    Enjoying a cuddle with four of the kittens is Mid Canterbury Animal Welfare Centre volunteer Lee...
    Enjoying a cuddle with four of the kittens is Mid Canterbury Animal Welfare Centre volunteer Lee Merrin. Photo: Supplied / Ashburton Courier
    Homes are needed for cute, furry kittens currently residing at the Mid Canterbury Animal Welfare Centre.

    Although loved and spoiled by volunteers at the centre, the kittens and other very young cats need permanent homes.

    Centre manager Rallou Keeley said there were eight kittens under eight weeks old at the centre, another seven that were a bit older than three months, and adult cats that needed homes.

    Some were tortoise shells, others tabbies or sleek black cats.

    “There has been a number of ginger and white cats this year and more than we usually get,” she said.

    People brought in kittens and cats because they didn’t know what to do with them or because they were strays.

    She encouraged owners to get cats de-sexed to keep the feline population down.

    The centre is offering free de-sexing of toms to community card holders in June, July and August.

    It has be able to re-home around 200 cats and kittens in the last 12 months.

    Phone the centre on 308 4432 if you can help.

    Ashburton Courier

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter