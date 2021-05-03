Plenty of furry kittens and cats needing new homes in Mid Canterbury

Enjoying a cuddle with four of the kittens is Mid Canterbury Animal Welfare Centre volunteer Lee Merrin. Photo: Supplied / Ashburton Courier

Homes are needed for cute, furry kittens currently residing at the Mid Canterbury Animal Welfare Centre.

Although loved and spoiled by volunteers at the centre, the kittens and other very young cats need permanent homes.

Centre manager Rallou Keeley said there were eight kittens under eight weeks old at the centre, another seven that were a bit older than three months, and adult cats that needed homes.

Some were tortoise shells, others tabbies or sleek black cats.

“There has been a number of ginger and white cats this year and more than we usually get,” she said.

People brought in kittens and cats because they didn’t know what to do with them or because they were strays.

She encouraged owners to get cats de-sexed to keep the feline population down.

The centre is offering free de-sexing of toms to community card holders in June, July and August.

It has be able to re-home around 200 cats and kittens in the last 12 months.

Phone the centre on 308 4432 if you can help.