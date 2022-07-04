Pyjamas welcomed

The Warehouse's Zarah Hasan, Teresa Cornelius with Mid Canterbury Choir's Carol Gunn and BASE youth centre co-ordinator Jenny Rae with the pyjamas donated by the Mid Canterbury Choir. Photo: Ashburton Courier

Ashburton’s BASE Youth Centre’s stock of donated children’s pyjamas - or PJs - got a boost last week when members of the Mid Canterbury Choir gave more than 40 pairs to the centre.

Mid Canterbury Choir manager Carol Gunn said said choir members were feeling a little glum after not singing for a few months due to Covid restrictions.

"So I thought the best thing to do when people are glum is to do something for someone else."

The choir group gave money towards kids PJ purchases and others donated pyjamas and winter jackets for the cause.

Carol went to The Warehouse to purchase 14 pairs of kids PJs and told the manager, Amy Debeer, why she was buying so many.

"I asked was there any chance of a discount and Amy said: 'How about 19 pairs for free'."

Said The Warehouse Ashburton sales support manager Teresa Cornelius: "We love to support schools and community groups who ask for donations."

BASE Youth Centre co-ordinator Jenny Rae said the donated pyjamas were very welcome, as each week the shelves holding the pyjamas are emptied.

"So this is fantastic from the choir."

Winter jacket and pyjama donations can be dropped of at BASE, 193 Burnett St.

-By Daniel Tobin