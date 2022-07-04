Monday, 4 July 2022

Pyjamas welcomed

    ashburton.png

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Mid Canterbury

    The Warehouse's Zarah Hasan, Teresa Cornelius with Mid Canterbury Choir's Carol Gunn and BASE...
    The Warehouse's Zarah Hasan, Teresa Cornelius with Mid Canterbury Choir's Carol Gunn and BASE youth centre co-ordinator Jenny Rae with the pyjamas donated by the Mid Canterbury Choir. Photo: Ashburton Courier
    Ashburton’s BASE Youth Centre’s stock of donated children’s pyjamas - or PJs - got a boost last week when members of the Mid Canterbury Choir gave more than 40 pairs to the centre.

    Mid Canterbury Choir manager Carol Gunn said said choir members were feeling a little glum after not singing for a few months due to Covid restrictions.

    "So I thought the best thing to do when people are glum is to do something for someone else."

    The choir group gave money towards kids PJ purchases and others donated pyjamas and winter jackets for the cause.

    Carol went to The Warehouse to purchase 14 pairs of kids PJs and told the manager, Amy Debeer, why she was buying so many.

    "I asked was there any chance of a discount and Amy said: 'How about 19 pairs for free'."

    Said The Warehouse Ashburton sales support manager Teresa Cornelius: "We love to support schools and community groups who ask for donations."

    BASE Youth Centre co-ordinator Jenny Rae said the donated pyjamas were very welcome, as each week the shelves holding the pyjamas are emptied.

    "So this is fantastic from the choir."

    Winter jacket and pyjama donations can be dropped of at BASE, 193 Burnett St.

    -By Daniel Tobin

    Ashburton Courier

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter