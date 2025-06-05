Red tape delays cheap fuel in Canterbury town

The proposed Waitomo site in Tinwald. Photo: Susan Sandys

Waitomo Group is planning on disrupting Ashburton’s fuel market by selling cheaper petrol.

However, the Hamilton-based self-service fuel retail company may be delayed by a ‘‘frustrating’’ consent process.

In 2022, it got Ashburton District Council land use consent for a State Highway 1 site opposite the Ashburton Domain, but did not apply to ECan for resource consent after engaging with the regional council’s pre-application service.

Chief executive Simon Parham said the company had now identified a ‘‘promising site’’ at Tinwald, the former Z station on the highway.

It aimed to start building there later this year, however, it would depend on getting resource consent.

‘‘As a market disruptor, Waitomo is committed to bringing fairer fuel prices to regions burdened by disproportionately high costs. Ashburton has been on our radar for some time, and we’ve looked at several site options,’’ Parham said.

‘‘We’ve identified a promising site, but the consenting process has been both frustrating, costly and onerous, which is ironic since it was previously a service station.’’

High fuel prices is a common gripe of many Mid Cantabrians.

A comparison on the Gaspy app confirms the district often is often more expensive than other Canterbury areas.

The lowest per litre priced 91 fuel in Mid Canterbury on Tuesday was 247.8 (NPD Self Serve Ashburton and Tinwald), compared to 239.1 at Timaru (Tasman Fuels Self Serve) and 239.7 at Christchurch.

The lowest Christchurch price was at Pak ‘n Save Moorhouse, which was slightly lower than Waitomo Fitzgerald, at 239.9.

The cost of 91 at Z in Ashburton was 255.9, the same as Z Rolleston, but higher than Z Caroline Bay in Timaru and Z in Geraldine at 249.9, and Z Carlton Corner in Christchurch at 251.9.

The cost of 91 at BP in Ashburton was 255.9, the same as BP Rolleston, but higher than BP Timaru 249.9 and BP Moorhouse Ave 251.9.