Relay for Life: New format for event supporting Cancer Society

Sharon Robinson, of the Cancer Society, and Relay for Life organising committee chairman Lester McLean get ready for the launch of the walk/run event in Ashburton. Photo: Ashburton Courier

Mid Canterbury’s Relay for Life will take on a new format this year as a one-day event and at a new location.

The walk/run relay event will be at the Ashburton Domain oval on Saturday, October 16, from 10am to 10pm.

Organising committee chairman Lester McLean said it will be officially launched today (June 10) at the Cancer Society’s headquarters on Kermode Street, in Ashburton. The launch is due to start at 6pm.

While the hours had changed it would still start with an the Relay for Life pledge, and include the opening lap of the oval track by cancer survivors and their supporters, as well as a candlelit ceremony later in the evening to remember those lost to cancer.

There would also be music, food on site and activities.

The relay is the Cancer Society’s big community event and celebrates cancer survivors, remembers people lost to cancer and raises awareness and funds for the Cancer Society, which gets no government funding, he said.

The organisation helps support people with all forms of cancer.

It was a chance to come together, celebrate survival, remember those have lost and fight back by raising funds and cancer awareness, McLean said.

He hoped around 80 teams, if not more, would sign up for the event especially as it had changed to a one day format. It would be on par with numbers entered in years gone by.

Teams who had supported the event in the past had been invited to the launch but anyone keen to take part was welcome to attend, he said.

And this year registration – via midcanterbury.relayforlife.org.nz – was for each individual person in a team.

It costs $15 per person but teams could be made up of any number of individuals.

Each person would get candle bags to decorate, tealight candles and a site for their team.

The event was last held in Ashburton in March 2018 and raised more than $133,000 for the Cancer Society as scores of teams completed circuits of the showground venue at the time.