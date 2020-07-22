Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Ride in a historic bomber or fighter plane

    ashburton.png

    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. Mid Canterbury

    The Yak 3 Russian fighter was imported and lovingly restored by its Blenheim-based owner Graeme...
    The Yak 3 Russian fighter was imported and lovingly restored by its Blenheim-based owner Graeme Frew and first took to the Kiwi skies in 2012. Photo: fighterflights.co.nz
    The world’s only airworthy Avro Anson MK 1 bomber and a Russian fighter Yak 3 plane called Full Noise will be landing at Ashburton Airport next month - and there’s an opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime spin in both.

    The aircraft will be in the town as part of Southern Cross Barnstormers, a touring event that will also touch down in Wanaka, Pukaki and Rangiora.

    The Avro Anson, called Gentle Annie, will take people on a 25-minute flight for a cost of $990.

    The Yak 3 fighter will be airborne for 20 minute flights that cost $2300.

    Ashburton Aviation Museum president Warren Janett said the aircraft would be here for the afternoon of August 19 and the morning of August 20.

    He said the Yak 3 experience would offer a high energy adrenaline rush in one of the best fighters of World War 2.

    The Avro flight would offer a more sedate ride and taste of what it was like to fly as crew in a World War 2 reconnaissance bomber.

    Janett said the aviation museum was planning to have a World War 2 morning at the airfield on August 20.

    The event was at the planning stage at the moment.

    To book a flight on the Avro Anson or Yak 3, visit fighterflights.co.nz.

    Ashburton Courier

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter