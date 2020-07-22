Ride in a historic bomber or fighter plane

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The aircraft will be in the town as part of Southern Cross Barnstormers, a touring event that will also touch down in Wanaka, Pukaki and Rangiora.
The Avro Anson, called Gentle Annie, will take people on a 25-minute flight for a cost of $990.
The Yak 3 fighter will be airborne for 20 minute flights that cost $2300.
Ashburton Aviation Museum president Warren Janett said the aircraft would be here for the afternoon of August 19 and the morning of August 20.
He said the Yak 3 experience would offer a high energy adrenaline rush in one of the best fighters of World War 2.
The Avro flight would offer a more sedate ride and taste of what it was like to fly as crew in a World War 2 reconnaissance bomber.
Janett said the aviation museum was planning to have a World War 2 morning at the airfield on August 20.
The event was at the planning stage at the moment.
To book a flight on the Avro Anson or Yak 3, visit fighterflights.co.nz.