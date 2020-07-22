Ride in a historic bomber or fighter plane

The Yak 3 Russian fighter was imported and lovingly restored by its Blenheim-based owner Graeme Frew and first took to the Kiwi skies in 2012. Photo: fighterflights.co.nz

The world’s only airworthy Avro Anson MK 1 bomber and a Russian fighter Yak 3 plane called Full Noise will be landing at Ashburton Airport next month - and there’s an opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime spin in both.

The aircraft will be in the town as part of Southern Cross Barnstormers, a touring event that will also touch down in Wanaka, Pukaki and Rangiora.

The Avro Anson, called Gentle Annie, will take people on a 25-minute flight for a cost of $990.

The Yak 3 fighter will be airborne for 20 minute flights that cost $2300.

Ashburton Aviation Museum president Warren Janett said the aircraft would be here for the afternoon of August 19 and the morning of August 20.

He said the Yak 3 experience would offer a high energy adrenaline rush in one of the best fighters of World War 2.

The Avro flight would offer a more sedate ride and taste of what it was like to fly as crew in a World War 2 reconnaissance bomber.

Janett said the aviation museum was planning to have a World War 2 morning at the airfield on August 20.

The event was at the planning stage at the moment.

To book a flight on the Avro Anson or Yak 3, visit fighterflights.co.nz.