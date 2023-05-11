Right royal celebrations

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
As one of the new Queen’s passions is literacy all Mid Canterbury primary schools were invited by Volunteering Mid & South Canterbury to host a local New Zealand Royal Honours recipient who would read Paddington goes to the Palace to the children and talk about their award.
The readers were Sir Graeme Harrison at Methven Primary School, David Howden ONZM at Longbeach School, Jeanette Tarbotton QSO at Wakanui School, Gwen Clucas QSM at Hampstead School and Viv Barrett QSM at Our Lady of the Snows.
The community plantings, organised by Volunteering Mid & South Canterbury in partnership with Hakatere Marae and Ashburton Community Conservation Trust, were events in recognition of the King’s passion for the environment.
One was held at the Harris Scientific Reserve on Saturday and included the planting of a kowahi grove by Ashburton District mayor Neil Brown, family groups, the Harris family and volunteers. Over 50 people turned up for the planting and 1100 kanuka were planted.
Seven special plants were planted by kaumatua from Hakatere Marae and local community volunteers and those who have served the community and country. There were hebes planted called Elizabeth, Catherine, George, Charlotte and Louie. William will be planted when one can be sourced. Corokia Bronze King and Leptospermum Burgundy Queen completed the new royal garden. Many other natives were also planted.
Ashburton Community Conservation Trust provided the schools with a kowhai to mark the occasion.
By Dellwyn Moylan