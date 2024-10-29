Secret to spending a lifetime together

Marion and Maurice Ward who have lived most of their lives at Fairton. Photo: Supplied

Caring and sharing make for a long marriage

As the sun rose over New Brighton beach one day in the 1950s, Maurice Ward from Ashburton and Marion Peters from Christchurch began to fall in love.

On week, 86-year-old Maurice and 85-year-old Marion celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Maurice said he had been on a boy's day out when the group decided to find a dance to go to. They found one at the New Brighton RSA.

Attending was Marion. Maurice was the first to ask Marion for a dance.

He said Marion was ‘‘bloody gorgeous’’. When it came to the franchise dance – when the girl asked the boy – Marion asked Maurice for a dance.

For the rest of the evening the couple danced together.

Maurice and Marion Ward were married in New Brighton. Photo: Supplied

Then they and their friends headed to the beach to enjoy music from one of the group's piano accordion and each other’s company.

"I didn’t get home till 7am the next morning,’’ Maurice said.

Three years later on a sunny October 24, 1959, the couple married at St Faith’s Anglican church in New Brighton.

"The wedding was good and it was happy day,’’ Maurice said.

Marion said: "The sun was shining and everyone was smiling."

Maurice had been allowed the Saturday off from his job at the freezing works.

At the time, Marion was working in a lawyer’s office in Christchurch.

The couple agree the secret to a long marriage is caring and sharing.

"It also helps that Marion is a very good cook," Maurice added.

While they have had a long and loving marriage, it hasn’t been without its challenges, including the death of their son Zane, and health issues.

The Wards had four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Many of the family joined with them to celebrate their anniversary earlier this year.

Maurice and Marion built a house in Fairton and lived there until eight years ago when they moved to Ashburton.

For the first 30 years of his working life, Maurice worked in maintenance at the freezing works, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

For the next 30 years, he worked at the Allenton Garage.

As a new bride, Marion worked in the office of Esplins Bakery.

She retired three years ago after spending 32 years as the supervisor of the cleaning staff at Ashburton College.

Clarrie and Norma Galway. Photo: Supplied

On the dance floor of a hall in Hokitika, Clarrie Galway noticed an attractive young women.

Many decades later, Norma is still catching his eye.

Sixty-five years ago, Clarrie and Norma were married at the All Saints Church in Hokitika.

Clarrie and Norma Galway were married 65 years ago in Hokitika. Photo: Supplied

Aged 95 and 86 respectively, the couple are looking back on the moment they met all those years ago.

After taking a look at Norma, Clarrie couldn’t take his eyes off her for the rest of the evening.

"Once we got together we took things casually to start with," Clarrie said.

Clarrie was working for the National Bank of New Zealand and Norma at her parents’ tea rooms in Hokitika.

Shortly after Norma moved to Christchurch to work, while Clarrie was transferred to Wellington.

The trials of a long-distance relationship did not last long, as they soon got engaged and were married.

Married life began in a flat on top of the Mt Victoria tunnel in Wellington. Clarrie was working for the bank while Norma worked in administration.

Clarrie’s work with the bank took them around the country.

‘‘We have had an interesting life, moving around with the bank. We have met many wonderful people. Adaptability has been a big part of our lives with the moves around the country because of work,’’ Norma said.

‘‘Compatibility has been the secret to our long marriage,’’ Clarrie said.

‘‘We have just got on with life and accept each day as it comes along,’’ Norma said.

Clarrie was transferred to Ashburton in 1979.

The next time the bank wanted to transfer him, he turned it down.

They bought land in Ashburton and farmed sheep, which helped Clarrie understand his rural clients.

‘‘I didn’t wear a tie and suit when I visited farms. I wore my gumboots as I never knew when I might get involved with farm life,’’ Clarrie said.

In retirement, they have enjoyed travel and involvement with Ashburton Pakeke Lions.

They celebrated their anniversary with their son, daughter and grandchildren.

By Dellwyn Moylan