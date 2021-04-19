Shayne Adams Memorial Street Sprints: Lap of honour planned for late president

This year's street sprints will be a memorial to the late Shayne Adams. Photo: Supplied via Ashburton Courier

Ashburton Car Club president Shayne Adams will be remembered at the club’s annual street sprints next month with the 2021 event being named in his honour.

The Shayne Adams Memorial Street Sprints 2021, supported by AutoSparks, is a tribute to Shayne, the work he did for the club, and the high esteem in which he was held by club members.

He lost his battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on March 25. The lung disease causes breathing difficulty.

He was a club life member and had been on palliative care for the past few months but remained in the top role with the full support of club members.

“He fully expected to be around for this year’s street sprints,” wife Kim said.

The two-day event, which starts on May 8, will start day one with a roll call and drivers briefing, then Shayne’s ashes will take a final spin around the track, ahead of racing which starts at 8.30am, by family friend, and street sprints competitor, Peter Templeton.

Drivers and support crew will form a drivers’ guard of honour and take the moment to mark the occasion.

The street sprints were cancelled last year because of covid; it would have been the club’s 31st annual sprints, but it is a popular event much to the credit of Shayne, with the support of Kim and club members.

It draws in some top driving talent and their support crews from around the country and boosts the Mid Canterbury economy.

Neither the memorial street sprints, a final lap around the track, or a driver guard of honour and car club procession at his funeral had been discussed prior to Shayne’s death, but he would have really enjoyed them, Kim said.

At his funeral, nearly 60 drivers with helmets stood in the guard of honour and a steady stream of club members’ cars joined in the procession after the service from the showgrounds to Paterson’s funeral services in Ashburton.

Shayne, who had a passion for the car club and its motorsport, was caretaker/groundsman at the showgrounds for the last 13 years and chose it as the venue for his funeral.

It was attended by around 200 people.

Club members were pallbearers into the service and family members carried him out, Kim said.

She was grateful to club members and others in the motorsport community who had given her and the family

Car club vice-president Daniel Tew said Shayne’s memorial event was a tribute to his contribution to the club and well deserved.

He said Shayne club secretary and working on getting her clerk of the course motor sport licence over the years.

Daniel said the memorial street sprints, which cost a gold coin donation for spectators, were going to have sprint action from 65 drivers and demonstrations” from drifters, to a trophy truck and Don McLaren’s entire smoke display.

Over Wheels Week the club will run two other popular events: the Suzie Morrison Memorial Trial (night car trial) starting from the MSA car park on May 12, registration from 6pm, ($30 per car); and a Wheels Week Motorkhana at the Rural Transport yard near the northeast Ashburton business estate.

It will run on May 16 from 9.30am, cost $40 per person. Details on the Ashburton Car Club Facebook page. Both events are open to public entry and can be entered on the day.

-By Toni Williams