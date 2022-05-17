Six-year-old immortalised on Chorus cabinet near Tinwald viaduct

Tuesday, 17 May 2022

    Angus Laing checks out the chorus cabinet artwork. Photo: Supplied
    The latest artwork to be completed on a Chorus cabinet in Ashburton features a young fisherman with his first-ever catch.

    The artwork called First Fish is on a cabinet at the northern end of Melcombe St - and catches the eye as you go under the Tinwald viaduct.

    It has been painted by local artist Charlotte Riley and features her son Angus who was four-years-old when he landed his first fish.

    The rainbow trout was caught and released at the Rangitata River in May 2020.

    Angus still remembered that first catch and was happy with his mum’s effort to immortalise it,  Riley said.

    Interestingly, her son has a double jointed thumb, which was quite pronounced in the photo she worked from for the artwork.

    "I’ve toned down the thumb a bit on the cabinet, but I still think it nicely captures a happy boy with his first fish."

    Riley received positive encouragement from the public during the painting process.

    "Locals tooted and gave me the thumbs up and it was really fun and uplifting to feel the appreciation.

    "One guy stopped on his push bike and said, as far as he’s concerned, it was his grandson with the big, open smile - to an artist that is all that matters.”

