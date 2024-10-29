Smoke Butchery closes its doors

Photo: Facebook

The owners of a central Ashburton butchery have been forced to close the business.

Smoke Butchery in The Triangle closed earlier this month after its owners said they had given the business "our best shot the past 12 months".

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our beloved butchery," they said.

"While we have given it our best shot the past 12 months and received incredible support from the community, the timing just isn’t right for this venture at present.

"We want to extend our deepest gratitude to all our loyal customers and our amazing staff who made the butchery such a special part of our business.

"Your patronage and dedication have meant the world to us.

"But, as one door closes, another opens! We’re already cooking up something new and exciting for the space that was home to the butchery.

"Stay tuned, because we can’t wait to share the next chapter with you. We promise it’s going to be something worth watching.

"Thank you for your continued support as we move forward. Watch this space.

"And just for clarity the Smoke restaurant is open as usual."