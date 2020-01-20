Pendarves Young Farmers, Farm Strong and Rakaia’s Railway Tavern are hosting a Young Farmers Speed Shear event. It will be held at the tavern on January 25.

Pendarves Young Farmers, through their Facebook page and by word of mouth, are calling for competitors who are keen to take part. Registrations can be made by emailing pendarvesyoungfarmers@gmail.com

The entry fee for people wanting to take part is $20 in the clean category, $25 for senior category and $30 in the open category.

There is a gold coin entry for spectators but all proceeds from the event will go to Farm Strong.

Everyone is welcome to have a go.

Farm Strong is an initiative designed to give farmers the skills and resources to live well, farm well and get the most out of life. Farm Strong events are used to help get farmers off farm for a few hours and have a chat to people or just simply get off farm for a beer and a break.

Registrations open at the Railway Tavern from 5.30pm on the day. A gumboot challenge will kick off at 6.15pm, and be followed by the competition speed shear from 7.30pm.