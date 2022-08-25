Thursday, 25 August 2022

Team members involved in St John shuttle crash discharged from hospital

    The Ashburton health shuttle. Photo: CDHB
    Two Ashburton health shuttle team members involved in a crash on Main South Rd, near Burnham, last week have been discharged from hospital and are now recuperating at home.

    Emergency services were called to the crash scene on Friday, shortly after 9.30am.

    The crash involved a St John health shuttle with passengers travelling to Christchurch, and another vehicle.

    St John South Island community engagement general manager Craig Stockdale said: "St John is providing support to the two health shuttle drivers, their families, and the wider Mid Canterbury shuttle team.

    "Whilst St John is unable to comment on individual patients for privacy reasons, many of the shuttle clients have undergone surgery and are recovering in Christchurch Hospital,’’ he said.

    "Our thoughts continue to be with them and their families."

    Due to the damage sustained by the St John health shuttle in the crash, a temporary replacement shuttle is being secured and it is unlikely the damaged shuttle will return to service.

    Ashburton health shuttle services will continue to run with the support of the Aoraki (Timaru) shuttle team.

