Three arrested on drug, firearm charges in Ashburton

Three people have been arrested on drug and firearm charges in rural Ashburton.

Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins, Sub-Area Commander for Ashburton, said the arrests were the result of a pre-planned search warrant by members of the Armed Offenders Squad, executed in relation to a burglary.

Police recovered a .22 rifle and ammunition during the search.

Two of those arrested, a man and a woman, are due to appear in the Ashburton District Court on November 10.

Another person staying at the address has been summonsed to appear at a later date.

The operation involved police from Ashburton, Timaru and Christchurch.

"Residents in the district can be assured that we will act on the information they give us about offending and illegal activity," Snr Sgt Jenkins said.

"We rely on the public to help stamp out this offending in our community."