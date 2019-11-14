Toot For Tucker food drive soon

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The annual event on November 18 asks the public to donate generously to help restock local foodbanks with in-date, non perishable goods.
Organised by Ashburton County Lions, Toot For Tucker shares donated goods between Presbyterian Support, St Vincent de Paul and Salvation Army.
Property Brokers has been involved with the project for a number of years and will once again provide advertising support and large, recyclable plastic bags for donations.
Plastic bags will be included in the Ashburton Courier on November 14.
Volunteer collectors will be honking horns and picking up bags from 6pm on the day.
Sorted items will be distributed to the needy in the community by the recipient groups.