Toot For Tucker food drive soon

Gearing up for Toot For Tucker are Kevin O'Brien, Brian Lawn, both St Vincent De Paul, Janet Kingsbury, Mary Francis, Carolyn Nelson, all Ashburton County Lions, Candice Gibb, Gemma Whiting, Suz Hutchinson, all Presbyterian Support, Denice Galvin, Judith Lilley, Salvation Army, front Karen McRae, Property Brokers.

Organisers, backers and recipient groups involved with Toot For Tucker are all set for another community food bank drive.

The annual event on November 18 asks the public to donate generously to help restock local foodbanks with in-date, non perishable goods.

Organised by Ashburton County Lions, Toot For Tucker shares donated goods between Presbyterian Support, St Vincent de Paul and Salvation Army.

Property Brokers has been involved with the project for a number of years and will once again provide advertising support and large, recyclable plastic bags for donations.

Plastic bags will be included in the Ashburton Courier on November 14.

Volunteer collectors will be honking horns and picking up bags from 6pm on the day.

Sorted items will be distributed to the needy in the community by the recipient groups.