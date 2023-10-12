'Tough' winter for Mt Hutt

Skiers made the most of fresh snow this week before the ski area closes for the season tomorrow. Photo: Mt Hutt

It has been a "tough" winter on Mt Hutt this year.

The ski area’s manager James McKenzie has been reflecting on the season as it draws to a close with the last day tomorrow.

McKenzie said there were a record number of closed days, 32 as of earlier this week, representing more than a quarter of the season.

The ski field was closed for 14 days from mid-June, followed by a further 18 closed days, mostly due to wind.

James McKenzie.

Then the October 15 closing date was brought forward to tomorrow as wind is forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

McKenzie said the high number of closed days did not dramatically impact visitor numbers, which were just 10 per cent down on forecasts.

There was a good ski base with more fresh snow having fallen overnight Tuesday.

The ski field is closing for the season not due to a lack of snow, but because patronage is reduced at this time of year.

"It’s been a tough year really - one that we won’t forget," he said.

But there were some highlights like the ski field’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

"If Mt Hutt sailed through its 50th year without any issues, it wouldn’t be representative of the story of Mt Hutt and how it’s endured in quite challenging times," he said.