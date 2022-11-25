Traffic signals switched on as intersection upgrade finally finished

The official opening of Ashburton’s Walnut Ave redevelopment was attended by contractors, councillors and school pupils. Photo: Supplied via Ashburton Courier

Ashburton’s new Walnut Ave traffic signals have finally been switched on, marking two major milestones - the start of safer journeys through Ashburton and the completion of the ninth project in the Government’s NZ Upgrade Programme.

James Caygill, director regional relationships for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, joined mana whenua and representatives of KiwiRail, contracting company Fulton Hogan and Ashburton District Council to celebrate the project’s completion yesterday afternoon.

Work began on the project, which had a $15 million budget, in August 2021.

Pupils from Ashburton Intermediate tested out the new safe crossing points over the rail tracks yesterday. Many road users also tooted in support of the upgraded intersection as the key players celebrated the completion.

Ashburton Intermediate School pupils (from left) Callum Tait, Ofa Pongia, Zara McGillen, Georgia Scammell and Madeleine Howden at the new safe KiwiRail crossing point on Walnut Ave. Photo: Ashburton District Council

The project saw two roundabouts at the intersections of West St (SH1) and East St with Walnut Ave replaced with traffic signals, upgrades to the railway level crossing, and much-improved walking and biking facilities.

Caygill said, with the new traffic lights being turned on and work wrapping up, it will be the ninth of the government’s NZUP transport projects to be completed and would provide better transport options for the growing community and the freight industry.

Costing $8.7 billion, NZUP aims to provide growing communities with better transport choices and help people get where they’re going safely.

Nine projects have been completed, $2.1 billion in projects are under construction, and a major project starts north of Auckland next month.

Rural centres, such as West Melton and Tinwald, will also benefit from intersection upgrades to improve safety, with work on them progressing well, Caygill said.

Along with improving safety, reducing delays and making it easier for larger vehicles and trucks to travel through the intersections, the improvements will also make it safer for pupils getting to and from school on foot and wheels, Caygill said.

"Previously the intersections felt dangerous for school students crossing the road.

"Now we hope more students will choose to walk, scoot or bike to school, knowing they can do so more safely."

The Walnut Ave intersection is fully operational with the traffic lights switched on. Photo: Jonathan Leask / LDR

Mark Heissenbuttel, general manager of South Island operations for KiwiRail, encouraged all pedestrians to use the maze and the electronic gates to cross safely.

"The tracks are for trains," he said.

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown says the new traffic lights at Walnut Ave will make a big difference to the community and be safer for school kids crossing the railway tracks and State Highway 1.

Waka Kotahi switched the lights on last Friday, after a 16-month construction period.

“It was a long time coming and I thank the community for their patience,” the mayor said.

“It was a complex job involving two roundabouts and a railway crossing but it will make a huge difference to the community and improve road safety for everyone using Walnut Avenue.”

-By Daniel Tobin