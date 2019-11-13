On the trail of family roots

Anyone with an interest in tracing family roots is invited to attend a seminar later this month hosted by Ashburton Family History Group.

The full-day seminar will be led by visiting genealogist Michelle Patient and will be held in the Education Room at the Ashburton Art Gallery & Heritage Centre.

The November 23 session runs from 10.30am until 4pm and general entry is $20.

Michelle Patient will look at how to review your family tree research and to get past any roadblocks, explain the ins and outs of family history websites such as Ancestry, FindMyPast, My Heritage and FamilySearch, and will suggest the next steps after you have received your DNA results.

A question and answer session will follow a break for lunch.

Michelle has a love of data, facts and research and has been using computers and the internet since the 1980s.

She became "addicted'' to genealogy in 1999, and now enjoys helping others make the most out of using technology to help further their own research.

She has volunteered in various roles within the genealogy community both in Australia and New Zealand and has been president of the New Zealand Society of Genealogists (2012-2014), New Zealand regional representative for the Guild of One-Name Studies (2015- present) and is an education committee member of Society of Australian Genealogists.

Members of Ashburton Family History Group will enjoy a closed session and more informal day with Michelle Patient on November 24.