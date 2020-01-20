Trevor hopes for swing to green

Trevor Gamblin with some of the 60 flower baskets he tends at his Lochlea home.

Gardening enthusiast Trevor Gamblin is hoping that 240 special seeds he planted nearly 12 months ago are about to bear fruit.

The seeds were certificates of merit awarded to 240 people by organisers of the annual Ashburton Garden Competition, run by the town’s horticultural society.

Judges said the 240 gardens had flowers, gardens and lawns that were attractive, uplifting and good for the soul.

The garden competition was revamped last year and rather than seeking entries, judges viewed all the town’s gardens in a driveby and awarded certificates to the best.

Trophies for the best floral display and best special feature were still awarded.

Mr Gamblin said declining entries had forced the change last year and he was looking forward to this year’s event. He hopes that the 240 people awarded certificates of merit will have continued to love their gardens and encouraged others to do the same.

"Hopefully last year’s certificates have been talked about and more will make an effort to get their gardens up to scratch."

The certificates were well-received and seven property-owners wrote to the society to say thank you.

He said another noticeable trend over the years was the growing number of high front fences, which sometimes hid lovely gardens.

The competition, however, is simply about acknowledging attractive gardens and lawns and encouraging people’s green thumbs.

It has been running for about 60 years and also presents an award for the best street.

Mr Gamblin, 85, has been gardening all his life. Around the Lochlea home he shares with wife Anne are some 60 baskets planted with fuchsias and petunias, and a productive vegetable garden. The couple help others in the lifestyle resort with their gardens too.

He said gardening was a pleasurable pastime and the horticultural society was always on the lookout for new members.

Members of the society will do a preliminary competition driveby at the end of this month and judges from Christchurch will come down for the final inspection in early February.

It’s not too late to do a quick spruce up.