Truck show funds handed over

Gathering at the hand over of the proceeds from the truck show are organising committee members Todd Smyth, Jarrod Ross, Fiona Ward (Mid Canterbury Connect), Rick Harkness, Sue Green (Mid Canterbury Connect) and Claire Robb (Child Cancer Foundation business development manager).

Ashburton's third charity truck show held in September raised $13,084.71 for the Child Cancer Foundation.

Big trucks, little trucks, old trucks and new trucks all turned out for the biennial showcase event at the Ashburton Showgrounds.

The first two events, held in 2016 and 2017, raised more than $30,000 for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Organising committee member Rick Harkness said a lot of time and effort went into organising the event, with work on this year's event starting six months out.

The former truck driver said a lot of people were impacted by cancer and the truck show was one way to raise money for Child Cancer to support them.

In this district, volunteer group Mid Canterbury Connect help support families affected by cancer by organising social outings and gatherings to re-engage them into the community and to help them connect with each other.

The Child Cancer Foundation Canterbury/West Coast currently offers support to between 40 and 50 families.