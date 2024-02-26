TV personality to focus on mental health at show

Rural Support Trust ambassador Matt Chisholm will be at the Mayfield A&P Show. Photo: Supplied

Reducing challenges in the rural community will be a focus at next month’s Mayfield A&P Show for Rural Support Trust ambassador Matt Chisholm.

It is part of the trust’s nationwide Time Out Tour.

A&P show president Ben Morrow, a farmer, said having Chisholm attend on March 9 was what the A&P show was all about – encouraging farmers to get off the farm and socialise in the rural community.

Chisholm will be set up in the Mid Canterbury Rural Support Trust tent, as well as out and about the show grounds.

Morrow said being on the close-knit A&P committee had opened his eyes to what was going on with others in the rural community.

‘‘Farming can be pretty tough sometimes, can be pretty cruel.

‘‘It’s been a great way for me, being part of the (A&P) committee, to know that you are not the only one going through (tough times).

“Everybody is having similar trouble, at the same time.’’

‘‘It’s been quite good, I’ve really liked that side of it,’’ Morrow said.

‘‘So having someone like Matt Chisholm come up, just highlights some of the challenges to the rural community, which is really good … having him there for the day will be really cool.’’

Chisholm, a farmer, television personality and author, has been touring New Zealand with his rousing tour.

His visit to the show has been arranged by Rural Support Trust, in partnership with ANZ, Bayleys, BDO, Datamars Livestock, Fonterra, and Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

He is described as a smart, social man marred by a difficult childhood, crippling perfectionism and problem drinking who never felt like he belonged in the world of TV.

Diagnosed with an anxiety disorder after many years, he has openly shared his honest and inspiring story to help others battling their demons.

At the show Chisholm will share the tools he uses to manage his anxiety and remain mentally fit for life.

There is also information on how to help other people who are struggling.

■ Matt Chisholm will be at the Mayfield A&P Show at the Mayfield showgrounds, 2018 Arundel Rakaia Gorge Rd, Mayfield on Saturday, March 9, from 9am – 5pm. Tickets are available on the day at the gate. Adult entry is $15 and children are free. More details on the Mayfield A&P Association Facebook page.