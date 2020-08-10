Two Canterbury Lotto players nab second division wins

Two second division tickets were sold in Ashburton. Photo: ©Michael Bradley.

Two lucky Lotto players in Ashburton will be smiling after winning second division prizes in Saturday night’s draw.

Lotto said 45 players shared second division and took home $13,990 each.

Four, including a ticket sold at Ashburton New World, also had the winning powerball number, boosting their winnings to $25,448.

The other Ashburton ticket was a MyLotto ticket sold online.

The $38 million first division powerball prize was not struck and rolls over to Wednesday, when it will be worth an eye-watering $43 million.