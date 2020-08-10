Two Canterbury Lotto players nab second division wins

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Lotto said 45 players shared second division and took home $13,990 each.
Four, including a ticket sold at Ashburton New World, also had the winning powerball number, boosting their winnings to $25,448.
The other Ashburton ticket was a MyLotto ticket sold online.
The $38 million first division powerball prize was not struck and rolls over to Wednesday, when it will be worth an eye-watering $43 million.