Unique handcrafted teddy bears on show

Some of the handcrafted teddy bears of the AshBEARton Teddy Bear Club members. Photo: Supplied

Handmade teddy bears of all shapes and sizes, with unique features and personalities will be on show in the coming days as members of AshBEARton Teddy Bear Club celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Teddy bear features in many activities at the library next week. Photo: Supplied

Members are hosting teddy time in the Ashburton Public Library on Tuesday, from 10am, as part of the library’s school holiday programme, which also includes science, technology, engineering and mathematics sessions throughout the two week holiday period.

At the library session, AshBEARton Teddy Bear Club members will teach children how to make Teddy-shaped bunting, tell classic teddy stories and get them to take part in a Teddy word find and colouring competition.

Anyone can come along and take part.

Members will also hold a free open day next weekend for the public to view their different Teddy Bear collections and creations – some of the bears are more than 50-years-old.

It will be held at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 52 Thomson St, Tinwald, on Saturday July 17, 1pm to 3pm, and will include teddy bear displays, sales tables and raffles for purchase. Everyone is welcome.

Each bear made by the AshBEARton members are hand cut and hand stitched and can take up to four or five hours to complete; longer for larger bears.

The club has around 20 members who meet once a month at the church hall in Tinwald.