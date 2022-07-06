Warm winter woollies knitted for Plunket

Mid Canterbury Federation of Women's Institute members Mavis Wilkins, from left, and Dianne Carter with Plunket Ashburton clothing exchange co-ordinator Neroli Cross and a selection of woollen knitted goods. Photo: Ashburton Courier

Scores of baby blankets, singlets and hats knitted by a group of Canterbury women have been given to Plunket.

The wool garments, knitted by Mid Canterbury Federation of WI members, included 36 blankets, 20 hats, 15 pairs of booties, eight singlets, and five cardigans.

Federation president Mavis Wilkins said they were made by ladies with life experience and the donation was a way to share their skills.

It was also a great way to use the wool.

“We just want to keep our friends (at Plunket) very happy,” she said.

The collection, along with a brand-new 1m tall Lindt rabbit, was gratefully received by Ashburton Plunket clothing exchange co-ordinator Neroli Cross.

The Mid Canterbury-based Plunket has babies from around the district on its books, and wool knitwear - a natural product - is the best material to keep babies warm.

The brightly coloured blankets were also ideal for cots, pepi-pods and car seats, and as wool is breathable helps support safe sleeping.