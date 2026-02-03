Wedding gowns bring back memories

Twelve wedding dresses with Mid Canterbury connections are on display, including Helen Hanrahan’s dress, at right, from her wedding in 1969. PHOTO: DELLWYN MOYLAN

From black to white, cream to pink, handcrocheted to Lady Diana-inspired, 12 wedding dresses spanning a century are now on display at a Canterbury museum.

The Dearly Beloved – 100 Years of the Wedding Dress exhibition runs until March 8 at the Rokowhiria Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum on West St.

Among the gowns is the one worn by Ashburton’s Helen Hanrahan, nee Popplewell, when she married Michael on May 17, 1969, at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Culverden.

Michael and Helen Hanrahan were married on May 17, 1969, in Culverden. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Helen, who was a nurse, met Michael at a nurses’ ball.

While Helen no longer remembers who created her beautiful two-piece outfit, she said the fabric came from MacLeod Fabrics in Christchurch.

‘‘I wanted a white wedding dress, but as I was going to use my mother-in-law’s veil and it was cream I had to have a cream dress,’’ Helen said.

The long-sleeved A-line crimplene dress is edged in daisies, as is an accompanying headpiece.

Along with the dresses, there are bridesmaid and flower girl outfits, and wedding accessories such as bouquets, garters and horseshoes.

Museum director Shirin Khosraviani said the facility’s social history curator, Louisa Hormann, decided to stage the historic bridal wear exhibition to showcase the museum’s collection.

All the dresses had a Mid Canterbury connection.

‘‘For some of these gowns, this is the first time they have been on public display for over a decade; for others, it’s their first time displayed,’’ she said.

‘‘The exhibition deliberately focuses on individuals – the wearers and dressmakers – highlighting the personal stories attached to these stunning garments. Louisa also wished to include some surprising objects that tell local stories: Stefana crowns from a Greek Orthodox wedding, repurposed wartime parachute silk, and a pair of bridal bouquets made entirely from LEGO.’’

As part of the exhibition the museum hosted a heritage talk, Not Always White: Coloured Wedding Dresses as Fashion and Anti-Fashion by Dr Jane Malthus on Sunday.

It will explore the history and themes of alternatives to the white wedding dress, which came into fashion for Western brides in the age of Queen Victoria.

A workshop, Treasured Threads, is on February 15, 1-3pm.

It will teach how to protect and preserve special garments for future generations. To book your space contact the museum.

By Dellwyn Moylan