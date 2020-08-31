Young paparazzi pack captures domain

Behind the lens at the Ashburton Domain were (back from left) Adam Overend, Kiki Findlay, Bolly Siaosi, RicJaLe Heke, Emily Hodzelmans, Ethan Johnson, Bobby Murcott, (front from left) Darcy Parish-Hooper, Meja Besande and Katie Henderson. Photo: Ashburton Courier

A group of happy snappers from Hampstead School are learning and developing an eye for a good photo.

The group of 18 have been learning about photography and have taken hundreds of photos since the beginning of term.

They come together as an interest group after school and are collating photos for a photography competition running through the Ashburton A&P Show.

The photos will be sorted and discussed and the best of the best selected for entry by early October.

The young photographers are mentored by teachers Lois Eaton and Hannah Duffell.

Eaton has been a keen photographer for the past five years and attended classes at the Methven Summer School.

She said most of the students used school cameras and took between 50 and 120 photos at each weekly session.

The school usually purchased two new cameras a year and had built up good stocks.

Nothing was off-limits in terms of the subjects being snapped by the children and they were encouraged to learn as they go.

Students who had been involved last year had acquired some useful skills, not least the realisation that they needed to hold the camera steady to get a good photo.

Conditions for a group trip to Ashburton Domain on Monday were dull and overcast, and perfect for capturing the area’s natural beauty.

The young photographers started their photographic journey by taking photos at school.

They have since visited a farm and have a trip to Orana Park planned next month.