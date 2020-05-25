Ashburton man cycles 73km for 73rd birthday

Monday, 25 May 2020

    Retired Ashburton businessman Tony Todd celebrated his 73rd birthday last week by cycling 73km around Ashburton raising more than $6800 for Hospice Mid Canterbury.

    He was joined by around 25 cycling friends including cycling stalwarts Paul Wylie and Kenny Johnston, cycling newcomer John Catherwood and many members of Lions Club of Ashburton.

    Mr Todd was inspired to organise the charity ride by UK war veteran Captain Tom Moore who did 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday raising millions of pounds for the national health service.

