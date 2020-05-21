Thursday, 21 May 2020

Police appeal for help after teenage girl assaulted

    Photo: File
    Police are appealing for help from the public after a teenage girl was assaulted in Ashburton.

    A police spokesperson said they are investigating the assault which took place close to the Ashburton Walkway, near the Ashburton Dog Park, on the afternoon of Monday, May 18. 

    "The victim was not injured and is being offered support.

    "Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and police would like to hear from anyone who was using the walkway in this area between 1 and 4pm on Monday 18 May."

    Anyone with any information or who was in this area at this time, should phone Detective Sergeant Colin Welsh, of the Ashburton CIB, on 105, or call Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.

