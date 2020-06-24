Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Police seek witnesses after alleged assault

    Police investigating an alleged incident in which an unknown man got into a woman's car then assaulted her need the public's help.

    The incident in Ashburton happened on June 18 outside the post office on East St about 3.30pm.

    "At about 3.30pm last Thursday a woman was parked directly outside the post office on East Street when a man she did not know got into her vehicle," Detective Craig Clare said.

    "The man demanded a ride to Allentown before assaulting her. The woman was able to force the man out of the vehicle."

    While the incident left her shaken, the woman was not physically hurt.

    "Immediately prior to the incident, the woman noticed the man speaking with the occupants of a vehicle parked directly behind her," Detective Clare said

    "We would now like to speak to the occupants of that vehicle, anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who recognised the man in the area at that time."

    The man is described as Maori, in his 20s and of solid build. He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top with the hood pulled over his head at the time.

    Anyone with information can phone police on 105, quoting file number 200618/1071 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 11.

