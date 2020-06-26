Two dead after serious crash on SH1, investigation under way

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A investigation is under way into a crash that killed two people in Canterbury last night.
Emergency services were called to the scene just south of the SH1/Wilkinsons Rd intersection in Chertsey, north of Ashburton, about 7pm on Thursday.
"Two people have died following the crash on SH1 near Wilkinsons Rd, Rakaia," a police spokesperson said.
A St John spokesman said two others were taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.
One was seriously injured and the other moderately injured.
A police spokeswoman said enquiries into the cause are continuing but she was unable to provide more details.
A NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said the crash was cleared at 12:25am and the road is now fully open.