Two dead after serious crash on SH1, investigation under way

    A investigation is under way into a crash that killed two people in Canterbury last night.

    Emergency services were called to the scene just south of the SH1/Wilkinsons Rd intersection in Chertsey, north of Ashburton, about 7pm on Thursday.

    "Two people have died following the crash on SH1 near Wilkinsons Rd, Rakaia," a police spokesperson said.

    A St John spokesman said two others were taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.

    One was seriously injured and the other moderately injured.

    Image: NZTA
    The road was closed and diversions were in place until early this morning while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, police said.

    A police spokeswoman said enquiries into the cause are continuing but she was unable to provide more details.

    A NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said the crash was cleared at 12:25am and the road is now fully open. 

     

     

