Good cause to jump out of plane above Canterbury

Thrill-seekers will have a chance to leap out of a plane above Canterbury as part of an upcoming initiative to help vulnerable people in their communities.

Ross Allott. Photo: Supplied

The New Zealand Red Cross is challenging Cantabrians to step out of their comfort zones for the Jump in June skydive in Ashburton on June 7.

Ross Allott, of Ilam, volunteers regularly in his community, but the lockdown means there were fewer opportunities to help.

He jumped at the chance to try something new and support The Red Cross, an organisation that he is familiar with through its involvement with Meals on Wheels.

"It's something that's a wee bit different and will get people out of their comfort zones, especially if they're scared of heights," he said.

"I wanted to make a difference and I think an opportunity to participate in this would be a great way to try something new for an adrenaline hit, while raising money for a deserving charity."

Ross has been fundraising from his home during the lockdown, making TikTok videos to raise awareness.