A 150 year school celebration

Best in Show . . . Sienna Harden, aged 10, of West Eyreton, with her sheltie, Poppy, in the Dog Fancy Dress Competition at the West Eyreton School’s Agricultural Extravaganza, held on Friday last week as part of the school's two-day 150th Jubilee Celebrations. PHOTOS: SHELLEY TOPP

Celebrations for West Eyreton School’s 150th Jubilee began with an Agricultural Extravaganza held in the school grounds last Friday.

It was a fun family day out, with the more formal jubilee celebrations held on Saturday.

The family day included the school’s pet day, stalls, a bouncy castle, a machinery display, plus arts and crafts, baking and floral displays made by students at the school.

School principal Lisa Duff said the jubilee celebrations were highly successful.

‘‘The event brought together past and present students, families, staff and the wider community,’’ she said.

‘‘The two days showcased West Eyreton School and it was a wonderful opportunity to mark such a significant milestone for the school.

‘‘It was incredibly special to have many ex pupils in attendance, with John Creamer being the oldest expupil in attendance at 94 years of age.’’

Saturday’s celebration began at 10am with opportunities throughout the day for visitors to tour the school’s facilities and discover what schooling in the 21st century is all about.

At 11am, 150 years of schooling at West Eyreton School was celebrated with speeches, a tree planting and the cutting of the cake.

This was followed by photos of the decades and a relaxed picnic lunch where people shared memories of their school days.

Best buddies . . . Meredith James, aged 9, of West Eyreton School, with her dog Sky, a heading dog/huntaway/husky/border collie cross, during the pet day.

By SHELLEY TOPP