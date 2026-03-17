$5k reward to stop power pole copper thefts

Photo: MainPower

A dramatic rise in copper thefts from power poles has prompted a Canterbury lines company to offer a $5000 reward for "significant" information about the tampering or theft of copper earthing wires.

MainPower chief executive Sean Horgan says a large number of copper earthing wires have been cut and stolen from power poles across its North Canterbury electricity network since the start of the year.

The company estimates the thefts have cost it more than $1 million. Earlier this month, Orion reported its had seen more than 173 copper wire thefts across its network in the Selwyn district over the past six months, costing the company $512,000.

Horgan said MainPower is taking the ‘‘unusual’’ step of offering a reward due to safety concerns, the cost of replacement and the immediate need to curb the activity.

Anyone with significant information is asked to call 0800 WIRETHEFT to report any incidents.

It is also working closely with a private investigator who is independently investigating incidents of copper theft.

He says the value of the copper being stolen is low in the grand scheme of things.

‘‘Copper currently sells for around $14 to $17 per kg, and each theft nets very little.

‘‘To gain a few dollars, the individuals engaging in these high-risk criminal activities are putting our communities at risk of injury or even loss of life.

‘‘These thefts undermine the safety and reliability of the network and reduce confidence in essential infrastructure our communities rely on.’’

Horgan says there have been more than 200 thefts this year alone. MainPower oversees the secure electricity supply to over 44,000 properties in North Canterbury.

‘‘The growing number of incidents is putting pressure on our resources and costing our community a lot in replacement and operational time.

‘‘Not only are the thefts expensive and disruptive for our customers, its also incredibly dangerous.

‘‘The earth wires play a critical role in maintaining a safe and stable electricity system, and their removal compromises an important safety mechanism.’’

Horgan says the money spent on repairs, along with operational costs, would be much better spent on upgrading the MainPower electricity network or supporting the communities of North Canterbury.

‘‘As a community-trust owned business, copper theft is costing every power consumer in the region.’’

Copper earthing wires are a safety feature. If there is a fault on a power pole, an earth wire will direct electricity safely into the ground.

When earth wires are cut or stolen, there is a risk of electric shock, burns or fire, as well as the risk associated with removing an important safety feature from power poles.

‘‘When these materials are stolen, it not only compromises the integrity of our infrastructure but also puts our customers and the community at risk of electrical hazards,’’ Mr Horgan says.