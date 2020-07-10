Aged-care hospital and village planned for Canterbury town

The site of the proposed lifestyle village on the outskirts of Amberley is marked in red. Image: Supplied

A lifestyle village and aged-care hospital is planned for a 12.4ha site to the south-east of Amberley.

It will provide work for about 65 people when finished.

The applicant, Amberley Limited Partnership, proposes to build 224 independent living units, 12 independent living apartments, a 72-bed aged-care hospital with eight luxury aged-care suites linked to it, and a centralised two-storey facilities building on the Residential 1A-zoned land at 175 Carters Rd.

It has applied to the Hurunui District Council for land-use consent to establish the village as a discretionary activity on land owned by it and Hurunui Developments Ltd, and A.M. Besley, P.J. Dorrance and P.C. McClelland.

The site is surrounded by a mix of farmland, lifestyle blocks and houses.

The applicant seeks to offer a range of housing options from one and two-bedroom apartments to two and three-bedroom units and hospital-level care designed to meet the needs of the district’s ageing population.

Flexibility is sought to build the development in 10 stages, starting with a temporary facilities building and 20 independent living units.

The permanent central facilities building will be built in the fourth stage and will include a chapel, lounge and dining areas, library and craft multi-use spaces, ablutions and changing facilities, offices, consulting rooms, a hair salon, gym, pool, spa and sauna, along with a multi-purpose hall, kitchen and laundry.

There will be a bowling green, comprehensive landscaping, pedestrian linkages, various pockets of gardens and parking for the hospital, residents, visitors and staff.

The independent units will come in various sizes, while the apartments will be housed in an 800 sq m building.

A 500 sq m building attached to the hospital will house the luxury care suites, which come with 24-hour care facilities and registered staff.

Each hospital bed will have its own room with an ensuite and an outdoor terrace area.

There will be a communal lounge and dining area.

The resource consent was lodged with the council last week.