Anzac poppy sellers out in force

Rangiora RSA volunteer Jackie Blue (right), outside Rangiora New World supermarket helping Kathryn O’Loughlin select a poppy for her son Henry, 4. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

RSA poppy sellers are out in force today at supermarkets and public places across Canterbury.

The annual fundraiser for the NZ Returned and Services Association (RSA) is held on the Friday before Anzac Day, April 25.

The red poppy is a symbol of both Remembrance and hope for a peaceful future and are worn as a show of support for the Armed Forces community.

It is a well-known and well-established symbol, and one that carries a wealth of history and meaning with it.

Funds raised from the sale of the poppies will stay in the regions it is collected in, and used by the RSA Welfare sections to support ex-servicemen and women and their families.

Poppies will continue to be available in pubs, taverns and hotels for the next two weeks.