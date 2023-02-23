A&P Assoc seeks new members

Graeme Green

The Northern A&P Association is looking for new members to get involved in helping run the annual show, and look after its facilities.

As its annual meeting approaches on March 1, president Graeme Green says anyone wishing to be involved can stand for committee, or just join the association and lend a hand where required.

‘‘We hope to get people with new ideas and enthusiasm, and maybe gain a cross section of town and lifestyle residents,’’ he says.

Mr Green says Rangiora has a lot of lifestyle block owners on its outskirts, and it would be great to get them involved, to attract other block owners to the show.

He says there are some great people involved and committed to the show. But the association did not just run a show, it was also there to provide a community facility all year round.

Being on the show committee involved monthly meetings and some working bees, plus helping with the show.

‘‘We need help in the lead up to the show, as it’s a lot of work.’’

Membership was open to anyone who would like to be involved with the show and its facilities.

The association provides the venue, and its buildings for a large number of events throughout the year

— from dog training, horse events and car shows, including Muscle Car Madness. Mr Green says last years show went well financially, and attendance wise.

The AGM is on March 1, at 7.30pm, in the Function Centre at the Ashley Street, A&P showgrounds, Rangiora.