Artisan market a success

‘‘The idea of the market is to promote and support our local artists by creating opportunities for them to sell their work and share their stories and creative processes with the local community, Miranda says.
‘‘Our vision is to bring Oxford Gallery closer to the community with our new forecourt signage and Llew Summers sculpture.
‘‘The Artisan Market is a great vibe for Oxford town and it brings the street alive.
‘‘We see more potential for the arts to be expressed and experienced in Oxford and the greater region and it is events like this that bring life to the arts.’’
Miranda says the Artisan Market co› ordinator Alice Pilbrow and Kate Hallam did the marketing for the event.
‘‘It always takes a team to make things happen and we are grateful to the volunteers who supported this event and to Waimakariri Events Funding,’’ she says.
By SHELLEY TOPP