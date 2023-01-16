Artisan market a success

Showcasing work . . . Miranda Brown tends her stall at the inaugural Oxford Artisan Market held in December. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The inaugural Oxford Artisan Market has created a great community buzz. Organisers hope the market will develop into a cultural festival showcasing artists, musicians and food. The market was held at the Oxford Gallery toi o Waimakariri, in Oxford, on December 18. ‘‘Despite poor weather on the day it was well supported by our community of artists and the public,’’ event initiator Miranda Brown says. Miranda is an Oxford Arts Trust trustee, an artist, environmentalist and biophilic designer. ‘‘The support we received is a great sign that people enjoy participation in arts and cultural events in the region,’’ she says. There were 15 artists' stalls at the market representing a range of creative pursuits, from oil artworks, prints, pottery, metal work and textiles. The majority of artists were from Oxford with the Rangiora Pottery Group also attending.

‘‘The idea of the market is to promote and support our local artists by creating opportunities for them to sell their work and share their stories and creative processes with the local community, Miranda says.

‘‘Our vision is to bring Oxford Gallery closer to the community with our new forecourt signage and Llew Summers sculpture.

‘‘The Artisan Market is a great vibe for Oxford town and it brings the street alive.

‘‘We see more potential for the arts to be expressed and experienced in Oxford and the greater region and it is events like this that bring life to the arts.’’

Miranda says the Artisan Market co› ordinator Alice Pilbrow and Kate Hallam did the marketing for the event.

‘‘It always takes a team to make things happen and we are grateful to the volunteers who supported this event and to Waimakariri Events Funding,’’ she says.

By SHELLEY TOPP