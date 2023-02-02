Athletes headed to Berlin

Athletes . . . Haven Drinnan and Blair Smith. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

North Canterbury athletes Blair Smith and Haven Drinnan, have their sights firmly set on attending the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin in June.

Haven has been selected in the swim team, while Blair is in the bocce team.

They will join over 7000 athletes from 190 countries in Berlin, across 26 sports in one of the world’s largest inclusive sporting events.

They both now need to raise $18,000 to travel to Germany for the event, with Special Olympics North Canterbury swinging in behind the pair to ensure they get to compete in the pinnacle event.

Special Olympics are not funded, leaving it up to each region to raise the funds needed.

Family and friends are hard at work with fundraising ventures with sausage sizzles at Pak‘nSave during the next few months, an evening with Ethel and Bethel, the Bingo Babes, and sales of chickens.

The generosity of local service groups and businesses will also play a huge part in getting the athletes to German.

Haven started swimming at Special Olympics North Canterbury with coach Brent Kemp as an 11›year›old in 2014.

She swum in her first ribbon day three months later and won one blue and two red ribbons.

At her first regional event she travelled with the team to Greymouth in 2016, and received a gold, silver and bronze medal.

Haven attended her first National Summer Games in 2017 in Wellington coming home with two golds, and a fourth place in the 25m events.

On returning home she set herself a goal of training and racing over longer distances.

Soon she was swimming up to 200m in freestyle events.

More recently she has been working on learning butterfly and breaststroke.

Haven, now aged 19, attended the national summer games in Hamilton in December and received two gold medals and two silver. Most of her races were mixed gender.

Haven also competes locally in Special Olympics athletics and equestrian events, and competes as a mainstream athlete in road and cross country races.

Blair has been a North Canterbury special olympian for many years and won his first gold medal in the javelin while attending Rangiora High School in 2013.

He has also been a representative in swimming, indoor bowls and bocce, and has a collection of six gold medals, four silver and two bronze he has won at regional and national level.