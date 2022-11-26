Baptism by fire at Coastal Park

Workmates . . . The new senior ranger at Tuhaitara Coastal Park, Deane Barlow, front left, with other kaimahi taiao (environment workers) Rex Anglem (back right) the deputy chair of the Te Kohaka o Tuhaitara Trust which administers the park, his nephew, Nickolai Leary-Anglem (back left), and Zeta Hawke, at the park’s Woodend Beach headquarters. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Tuhaitara Coastal Park’s new senior ranger Deane Barlow had a sharp reality check during his first few weeks into the job.

The former Environment Canterbury ranger began work at the park on October 17, but was faced with an emergency only a few weeks later when the Pegasus Beach fire, which was started by fireworks, badly damaged large areas of the park.

‘‘It was a very worrying time for us, as we had no idea what the scale of the fire was going to be,’’ Deane says.

‘‘Our small team put in a massive effort to get up to speed, attend call outs at various hours, and keep on top of hot spots.

‘‘I would like to thank everyone involved on the fire ground, FENZ (Fire and Emergency New Zealand), the aircrew for all their hard work containing the blaze, and the community who provided food and refreshments to all involved, and everyone who came together to support the efforts of the team,’’ he says.

‘‘That support has been very uplifting and we can’t wait to work alongside everyone to return the park back to an amazing place again.’’

Work has already begun on the recovery programme.

‘‘We are looking forward to the opportunities the fire has given us while not forgetting the time and effort that has been lost due to the fire,’’ Deane says.

‘‘There is still much discussion to be had with what is ultimately going to happen with the forestry trees, and that will again add more options.’’

Before accepting his new role Deane had worked alongside Greg Byrnes, general manager of the Te Ko ¯haka o Tu ¯haitara Trust, administrators of the park, and also a newly-elected Environment Canterbury councillor, doing beach patrols from Kairaki to Waikuku.

‘‘I was attracted to the role by Greg’s passion for Tuhaitara Coastal Park and the chance to be a part of the amazing team and community of people who put such a huge effort into restoring this special place, Deane says.

‘‘Greg has really paved the way with the restoration work of Tutaepatu Lagoon, the wetlands, native plantings and getting this place into a lovely public asset for all to enjoy, so I hope to continue that great work and build the team's capabilities in all areas, while maintaining a high level of passion, and pride in their work to make Tu ¯haitara Coastal Park an even better place for all.’’

Despite the fire adding an unwanted layer of drama to his first few weeks working at the park Deane is enjoying his new role, and feels lucky to have such a beautiful workspace.

‘‘It has been fantastic. The team has been very accommodating and I have been welcomed with open arms.’’

His role involves the daily maintenance and improvements to the park space. It can be anything from trail upkeep, dealing with wind-blown trees, responding to public queries, hosting school and community group plantings and dealing with ‘‘whatever other curve balls are thrown our way’’.

Deane's favourite place in the park is overlooking Tutaepatu Lagoon, and he is looking forward to rebuilding the lagoon’s lookout which was destroyed by the fire.

By SHELLEY TOPP