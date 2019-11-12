'Best friend' gets life membership

Rangiora RSA president Ian Thompson, right, presents Defence and Veterans Affairs Minister Ron Mark with a life membership. Photo: David Hill

The Rangiora RSA has paid tribute to its "best friend''.

Defence and Veterans Affairs Minister Ron Mark was made a life member of the Rangiora RSA at a special function at the RSA Club in Victoria Street late last month.

Rangiora RSA president Ian Thompson says Mr Mark has been a member of the local RSA for some years and has achieved "a hell of a lot'' for RSAs during his time as a cabinet minister.

"It is my privilege to make this presentation to our best friend, Ron Mark.

"I can remember him since he first came to the RSA while still in uniform.''

Rangiora RSA Club president Ross Ditmer says Mr Mark has been a strong advocate for veterans.

"What resonated with me is we have a minister who has grass under his feet. He understands what the veterans need because he is one.''

It was Mr Mark's second life membership from an RSA in the region, with Canterbury district RSA president Stan Hansen presenting him with one at the Templeton RSA.

"These things are not given out lightly and are about respect, total respect,'' Mr Hansen says.

An emotional Mr Mark said he "never imagined'' he would become a life member when he first visited the Rangiora RSA.

"We moved here in 2002, but I had been coming here before that. Rangiora is a special place for me and I lived on and off in Canterbury for a number years in between being posted overseas.''

His first connection with the Waimakariri district was while campaigning as a Labour Party candidate in the 1993 general election, and he later stood as a New Zealand First candidate in the Waimakariri electorate in several elections, becoming a list MP in 1996.

While Mr Mark returned to the North Island in 2007, he still has family in the Waimakariri district and is a regular visitor.

He said he could never have achieved what he has without the support of others, including his friends at the Rangiora RSA.

"They say I've done well, but none of it is possible without people like this and I wouldn't be doing it without their encouragement and their inspiration.

"It's my privilege to serve them in my job and to do the best for veterans and their families.''

By David Hill