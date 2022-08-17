Big Powerball win in Kaikoura

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Powerball player from Kaikoura has won $8.2 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold at New World Kaikoura.
The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.
Four other players won $200,000 with Lotto First Division. The winning tickets were sold at Sweet Lotto Centre in Auckland, The Bookshop and Lotto in Huntly, Countdown Kaiapoi in Kaiapoi, and on MyLotto to a player in Hamilton.