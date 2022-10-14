Big smiles all round at Pony Rides Day

Hey Dad . . . Harrison Hinkley 3, was excited to tell his dad Drewe Hinkley, left, and North Canterbury Riding for the Disabled volunteers, that he has been riding the ‘‘biggest horse’’ during Pony Ride Day. PHOTOS: SHELLEY TOPP

A collaborative Pony Rides Day held by the North Canterbury Riding for the Disabled (NCRDA) and Cancer Society North Canterbury has been a huge success.

The event was organised to give pony rides to children who have a parent with cancer, and was held at the NCRDA’s headquarters in Rangiora, last Saturday.

Thirteen children were booked for the inaugural event ranging in ages from two to 13 years.

Some families were unable to attend the event due to illness, but there were big smiles on the faces of everyone who did take part which was a heartwarming response for the organisers.

‘‘It was a very special event for everybody,’’ said the NCRDA chairwoman, Lin Bisman.

‘‘It was an absolute pleasure to be able to do something for this brilliant group of people who are on a rough journey. It was a very emotional day.’’

Lin was also thrilled with the large group of NCRDA volunteers ‘‘who put their hands up’’ to help during the day and the five horses, who all performed their job so well.

‘‘They are all amazing,’’ Lin said.

Happy rider . . . Henry Capon›Jarvis 9, of Halswell, riding Patsy with North Canterbury Riding For the Disabled (NCRDA) volunteers alongside.PHOTOS: SHELLEY TOPP

Rebecca and Drewe Hinkley, took their two children Harrison 3, and Jackson 8, to the event said both boys enjoyed their riding experience.

‘‘The day was beautifully organised and we all had a fabulous time,’’ Rebecca said. Cancer Society North Canterbury area co›ordinator, Gabrielle O’Connell said she was really grateful for the generosity of the NCRDA in putting this event on.

‘‘People really enjoyed the opportunity to do something as a family in a relaxing and enjoyable way.’’

By SHELLEY TOPP