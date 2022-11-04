Big turnout at Amberley show day

Taking a break . . . Resting in the shade between rounds of the axemen competitions were (from left) Max Clark 9, Leo Channings 8 and Max Thomson 8, all members of the Leithfield Boxing Club, whose task on the day was to pick up all the cut timber from the competition as a fund raiser. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Organisers of the annual Amberley A&P Show were rewarded for their hard work when thousands turned out in the hot weather to enjoy the spectacle of a country show on Saturday.

The fine weather helped attract a bumper crowd to the 121st show held at the Domain in Amberley.

‘‘The late president Les Webb would have loved the day and the turnout,’’ said the immediate past president of the Amberley A&P Association Annette Marr.

‘‘It has gone amazingly well and it’s all the result of a lot of hard work by a great many volunteers and helpers,’’ she said.

She says there were around 120 volunteers who stepped up to help out at the show.

“It was amazing how many past presidents, life members and former members responded to the Facebook call to come along and help set up, and run it on the day,’’ she said.

They also turned out the following day to help clean up and pack away all the equipment for another year. ‘‘Shows like this just don’t happen. ‘‘We had a great committee and it’s only on days like this that you realise the depth of commitment made by people in our community to make it a special family day,’’ she said.

The theme of family was also echoed by one of the association’s patrons Keith Stackhouse, who said the atmosphere and the friendliness of the people there on Saturday reminded him of the first shows he attended back in 1947.

‘‘In those days, show day was a big event, it was always on a Saturday and it was a small family show where everyone knew each other.

‘‘Today it feels like that again with all the families out and about,’’ he said.