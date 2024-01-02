Body found in search for diver missing at Domett

The police dive squad has recovered a body during the search for a man who went missing off the North Canterbury coast yesterday.

Police say the 52-year-old local man went missing while snorkelling for crayfish at Manuka Beach, at Domett

Authorities were advised about 2pm when the man failed to return to shore.

A search began involving the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and police.

This morning, the police dive squad joined the search, and about 3pm, the body was found under the water.

The death has been referred to the Coroner, and local iwi have placed a rāhui on the northern end of Manuka Beach for a week.