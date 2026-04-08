Bulbs sold for good cause

The Rangiora Rotary team selling bulbs outside New World. Photo: Rangiora Rotary

Spring bulbs on sale outside the Rangiora and Kaiapoi New Worlds are helping break down barriers to learning for primary school children in North Canterbury.

Rangiora Rotary has been selling bags of bulbs outside the two supermarkets over the past few weeks to raise funds for its Ready to Learn programme, which aims to ensure every child has an equal opportunity to learn.

Rotary director Malcolm Garvan says cost should not be a barrier to a child having an education, and everyone deserves to start school on an equal footing with their peers.

The club works with the North Canterbury Principals Association.

Loburn School principal Stuart Priddy says the Ready to Learn programme is helping remove barriers to learning for many pupils, and helping them learn and grow.

There are 40 primary schools within the club’s area and the funds are administered by each principal to help children who need a hand.

Priddy says the financial support is helping kids and families to enjoy school camps and excursions, and ensure they have the tools to learn.

Last year Rotary raised $20,000 for the programme.

The bulbs included daffodils, snowflakes, freesias, bluebells and tulips. They were sourced from daffodil growers, Michael Brown from Loburn, Hadstock Nursery, Bulbs Direct, and Edendale Tulips.