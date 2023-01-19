Business owners, locals frustrated

Road closure . . . Roadworks got under way on Oxford Road, near Rangiora, on Monday, causing disruption for residents, businesses and commuters. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

By DAVID HILL, Local Democracy Reporter

More notice should have been given before closing Oxford Road, near Rangiora, for roadworks this week, says Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon.

Mr Gordon says, given it is a busy road, the council could have done better.

Commuters and local business owners have vented their frustrations at the lack of notice.

Fernside business owners say they were not consulted on how the road closure, which could be for up two months, would impact on their businesses.

They say the lack of advanced notice left them having to quickly rethink how to operate.

One business owner was understood to be negotiating with the council to temporarily relocate his business late last week.

Commuters took to social media last week to vent their frustrations, after road closure signs appeared.

Fernside Fresh Milk owner Peter Hansen said he only found out the day before he closed for Christmas.

‘‘There was no consultation about how this would impact our businesses.

‘‘This is certainly going to effect us. We’ve only been going a short time, but we’re starting to gain some momentum.’’

A 1km stretch of Oxford Road at Fernside, between Swannanoa and Lilly Roads, has been closed to allow for the overlay of the pavement.

The project is being led by the Waimakariri District Council’s road maintenance contractor, Corde, and work is expected to take six to eight weeks.

Information about the road closure only appeared on the council’s website and Facebook page on Friday, last week, after enquiries were made.

Mr Hansen says he had contacted Corde to discuss how it would impact his business.

‘‘The guy from Corde said in Christchurch they put signs up to say you can access businesses, but they don’t do that out here.’’

Fernside Fresh Milk is still operating and Corde has said customers can still access the Oxford Road entrance, from the Boundary Road end, Mr Hansen says.

Mr Gordon says the council’s standard notification practice was onsite signage, a letterbox drop to affected properties and updates on the council’s website and Facebook page.

But he said this could have been done earlier, and he has raised the matter with acting chief executive Jeff Millward.

Council roading and transport manager Joanne McBride said the existing pavement will be overlaid ‘‘to address failed areas’’.

A detour is in place via Swannanoa Road and Boundary Road.

Large trucks are being diverted to Tram Road.

‘‘The closure will allow the contractor to carry out the works safely and more efficiently,’’ Ms McBride said.

‘‘Options such as temporary traffic signals or stop / go operations have been considered, but it would result in longer travel delay times for drivers.

‘‘We understand this work will be disruptive, however it is important the repairs are undertaken.’’

Road resealing work on Townsend Road also got under way on Monday between Johns Road and Fernside Road.

This will be completed under stop / go traffic management.

Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.