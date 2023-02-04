Call for bridge upgrade

Bridge visitors . . . Waimakariri District Council Road Maintenance Engineer, Angie Keys, left, with Environment Canterbury's (ECan) Land Management adviser › Northern Environment Canterbury, Anna Veltman, centre, and ECan Zone Delivery Lead, Nerida Theinhardt, during a visit to the historic Cust River bridge off O’Roarkes Road, in Fernside. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

A call to upgrade an historic pedestrian bridge by Fernside residents has been met with enthusiasm from three council officials.

Angie Keys, Waimakariri District Council road maintenance engineer, visited the area last Friday morning, along with Environment Canterbury (ECan) representatives, zone delivery lead Nerida Theinhardt, and land management adviser › northern environment Canterbury, Anna Veltman.

They all said the bridge had considerable historical significance for the area.

The Waimakariri District Council owns the 113›year›old bridge and is responsible for its upkeep and maintenance.

Ms Keys says she will discuss the issue with her colleagues at the council and she hopes to have an update on those talks by the middle of next month.

The bridge, over the Cust River, from O’Roarkes Road to Bridge Road, is known as ‘‘Winnie›The›Pooh’s Pooh sticks bridge’’ by some Fernside locals, and it is a key part of the popular walking track along the stopbank around the river.

However repairs are needed to the bridge, and Fernside locals say they would like to see it upgraded into a community space, to complement the landscaping work that was done by ECan during a $75,000 upgrade of the stopbank in September 2021.

‘‘It is a historic part of our area and needs to be cared for,’’ says Faye Miller. ‘‘We would be lost without that connection over the river.’’

Although the landscaped area around the stopbank is included in ECan’s regional parks team's wider biodiversity/landscape maintenance contract, it has become overgrown with weeds since the initial planting was done. However Ms Veltman says work rectifying this is under way and once it is completed, consideration will be given to further enhancement opportunities in the area next autumn with priority for native plants.

By SHELLEY TOPP