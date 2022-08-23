Cans piled high for food bank

Rutherford House executive members Lydia Smith, Lilly Burbury, Cassie Taylor, India Higby, Maya James and Lucy Gilsenan with a growing mountain of canned food. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It was a canny kind of day at Rangiora High School last Friday.

Cans of food were piled high thanks to students responding to a call from the Rutherford House executive at Rangiora High School to bring a can to school, to support the Rangiora Salvation Army Food Bank. They also turned out in civvies in support of the non›uniform day at the school. Rutherford House executive member India Higby said they were thrilled with the support, and how many cans came in to support such a wonderful cause.

Rutherford is one of six houses at the school which all fundraise for a different charity.