Canterbury is now in a restricted fire season.
A Restricted Fire Season means a permit is required to light a fire in open air. You commit an offence if you knowingly or recklessly light, or allow another person to light, a fire in open air in an area that is in a Restricted Fire Season unless under a permit issued by Fire and Emergency New Zealand. This means almost all fires need a permit to burn.
Check www.checkitsalright.co.nz for more information.
If you have any concerns about fire or smoke, dial 111 immediately.