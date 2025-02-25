Canterbury seniors bust myth that older people don't like new tech

Glynis Hore gets some tailored advice at a Hurunui Libraries device advice session. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It is time to forget the outdated stereotype that older people shy away from technology.

A recent Hurunui District Council survey shows seniors are not only embracing the digital world but are also navigating it with confidence.

Council community development facilitator Vanessa Nelmes said its Age Friendly Survey revealed an impressive 68% of respondents aged 60 and over reported feeling very confident or confident using technology to access online services.

‘‘The results show we have a self-assured older community who are feel confident using technology to access online services,’’ Nelmes says.

‘‘These results challenge common misconceptions that older generations struggle with digital tools.

‘‘In reality, many seniors are just as comfortable managing emails, banking online and staying connected through social media as their younger counterparts.’’

However, the appetite for learning more is still strong.

‘‘Half of those surveyed expressed a desire to improve their knowledge of technology, showing that the senior community remains eager to expand their digital skills,’’ Nelmes says.

Council district librarian Mark O’Connell said Hurunui Libraries are responding to requests for tailored tech support.

The device advice sessions are now designed to cater for individual requests to ensure seniors get the specific guidance they need - whether it's mastering video calls, using smartphones or exploring the app stores.

‘‘It’s as easy as booking an appointment with a librarian,’’ O’Connell says.

With initiatives like these, it’s clear that older adults aren't being left behind in the digital revolution.

‘‘They’re leading the charge in proving that tech is for everyone at any age.’’

The sessions can help you with: