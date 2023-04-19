Cat-hunting competition culled after backlash

A feral cat on the Otago peninsula. File photo: ODT

After receiving intense backlash, the organisers of a hunting tournament that included a contentious feral cat-hunting category have withdrawn it.

The North Canterbury Hunting Competition, the annual fundraiser for Rotherham School and pool, yesterday unveiled a new younger division for hunters 14 years and under.

It included a category for the children to kill as many feral cats as they could by the end of June, with whoever killed the most winning $250. This prompted major concern from animal rights organisations who feared the children did not have the ability to discern feral cats from domestic ones.

In a statement, the organisers said they were “disappointed” the category had to be withdrawn.

They said it was a move to ensure they avoided further backlash as the safety of the sponsors and school was their top priority. They had received “vile and inappropriate” messages and emails.

“We are incredibly disappointed in this reaction,” the statement read.

The organisers defended the original inclusion of the category, explaining the hunters were required to abide by the firearms act 1983 and future amendments as well as the animal welfare act 1999.

The SPCA condemned the hunting competition’s category yesterday, claiming it was impossible for children to tell the difference between a feral, stray or “a frightened” domestic cat.

“Organisers have stated that cats will be scanned for the presence of a microchip to identify pet cats, however, this will be done after the animal has been shot and killed,” the statement said.

The SPCA pointed out that in hunting events such as the North Canterbury one, air rifles are typically used, which increases the likelihood of pain and suffering in the prolonged death of animals.

SPCA inspectorate team leader Sam Cairns said cases of cats being shot in Canterbury aren’t uncommon.

The most recent example was this week.

“[We] received a cat into our care from North Canterbury with an air rifle pellet wound,” he said in a statement.

“It passed away from sepsis and looked to be an owned cat.”